Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation had planned to close Daviess County Route D tomorrow, May 20, to apply a seal coat to the roadway.

The work has been postponed due to rain and is now scheduled for Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

