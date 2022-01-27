Daviess County reports four COVID-related deaths; Sullivan County reports six new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Four COVID-19-related deaths have been added for Daviess County. The health department reports the total as 26. They were ages 44 to 90 and were all unvaccinated.

Cases have increased by 93 since January 18th, bringing that total to 1,504. The number of active cases went down by 16 to 60. Nineteen of the active cases were fully vaccinated. There are two current COVID-19-related hospitalizations, and one was vaccinated. Daviess County’s vaccination rate is 37%.

The Sullivan County Health Department January 26th confirmed six additional COVID-19 cases since January 25th, raising the total to 1,584. The number of active cases remained at 45.

Related