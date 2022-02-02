Daviess County reports 2 COVID-related deaths; four health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been added for Daviess County, raising the total to 28. The health department February 1st reported the deaths involved residents who were 44 to 90 years old, and they were all unvaccinated.

Fifty-two COVID-19 cases had been added since January 26th, bringing that total to 1,556. The number of active cases went down by eight to 52. Seventeen of the active cases were fully vaccinated.

There were three current COVID-19-related hospitalizations, and none was vaccinated. Daviess County’s vaccination rate was 37.2%.

The Linn County Health Department February 1st reported 95 COVID-19 cases had been added since January 25th. There were 2,495 total cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department February 1st confirmed nine additional COVID-19 cases since January 31st, bringing the total to 1,639. The number of active cases dropped by four to 33.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since January 31st. That brings the total to 3,214. The number of active cases decreased by 44 to 225.

