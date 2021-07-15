Daviess County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, Sullivan County reports 4

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases have increased by 11 in Daviess County since July 12th, bringing the total to 757. The health department reports that, of the 12 active cases, six involve residents at least 60 years old, three involve those 40 to 59, two involve those 19 or younger, and one involves a resident who is 20 to 39.

Two fully vaccinated Daviess County residents currently have COVID-19. There are two COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Fifteen deaths have been reported.

The Sullivan County Health Department July 14th confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, making the total 906. Eleven cases were active. Seven deaths had been reported.

Twenty-nine point four percent of Sullivan County residents were fully vaccinated as of July 13th.

