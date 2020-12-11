Daviess County reports 1 death, 20 cases, Livingston County 3 deaths, 12 cases, Putnam County 2 deaths, 16 cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Another COVID-19-related death has been reported for Daviess County since December 4th, which the health department notes make 11 total. Total cases increased by 20 during that time for a total of 430. Active cases went down by 52 to 110.

The Livingston County Health Center announces three more COVID-19-related deaths, which brings the total to 27. Twelve new cases have been reported for a total of 930. Sixty-six cases are active, with 51 in the community, eight facility actives, and seven school actives. There are seven current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Livingston County.

The Putnam County Health Department reports two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to four. Cases went up 16, which makes that total 306 since June. Forty-eight cases are active.

