Daviess County Public Water Supply issues boil advisory and update

Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 1 reports water has been pumping since Monday night to an area in the rural district in Daviess and DeKalb Counties that had been without water or had low water pressure since Thursday.

The Water Supply District notes it will take time for the water to reach everyone due to the large area affected and that residents of the service should note that there will be air in the lines.

Daviess County Emergency Management previously reported crews discovered a blockage due to calcium deposits in the water line that goes under the Grand River. A precautionary boil advisory will continue until further notice for Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of the Grand River and the old town of Pattonsburg.

Emergency Management reports water is still available at the three distribution sites in Altamont, Winston, and Weatherby. The Trex convenience store at Interstate 35 outside of Winston has one-gallon bottles of drinking water available as well. Affected water customers are asked to bring identification or proof they live within the water district.

