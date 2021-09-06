Daviess County Library to host author D. L. Diane Rogers

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Library will host author D. L. (Diane) Rogers on Friday, September 17, 3 pm, in the basement Community Room for cake, coffee, and a book talk about her historical fiction, “Perils On the Missouri: A Tale of Life and Death Along the Big Muddy.”

The novel includes the sinking of the Steamboat Arabia, only one of the events depicted in her latest offering of life along the Missouri River during the “Border War”. Diane is the author of nearly twenty books that document life from the pre-Civil War era through the Indian Wars.

Diane’s visit is one of several stops she’ll make over Chautauqua weekend, the first being at John and Marge’s Attic and a booth at the 35th Annual Gallatin Chautauqua. Contact the library to reserve your seat at 660-663-3222.

