Daviess County Junior Livestock Show winners announced

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from July 6th’s Swine Show at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show.

Among the results, the overall grand champion gilt was shown by Ember Gilgour. The reserve champion was shown by Gage Miller. The champion in-county gilt was shown by Macy Pittsenbarger.

The overall market barrow was shown by Brock Windham. The reserve champion was shown by Jessica Hess.

Brock Windham received senior showmanship. Intermediate showmanship went to Cooper Ray, and junior showmanship went to Ember Gilgour. Herdsmanship went to Sullivan Halder.

Related