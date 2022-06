Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show will start in Gallatin next month. Shows will be in Dockery Park from July 7th through 9th.

The Swine Show will be that Thursday at 5 p.m.

That Friday will include the Sheep Show at 10 a.m, the Goat Show at 2 p.m, and the Dog Show at 5:30 p.m.

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show’s July 9th schedule will include the Rabbit and Poultry Show at 9:30 a.m. and the Beef Show at 5 p.m.