Daviess County Junior Livestock Show continues through Saturday

Swine shows will be held at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show at the Show Grounds at Dockery Park in Gallatin Thursday.

Swine should be in place at 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon with the Swine Show to be held at 5 o’clock, and the Pee Wee Swine Show will be at 5:30.

Sheep and goat shows will be the feature at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show at the Show Grounds at Dockery Park in Gallatin on Friday. Sheep should be in place at 9 o’clock on Friday morning with the Sheep Show to start at 10 o’clock. The Goat Show will begin at 1 o’clock with goats to be in place at noon.

There will be two animal shows at the Daviess County Junior Livestock Show at the Show Grounds at Dockery Park in Gallatin on Saturday.

The Rabbit, Poultry, and Water Fowl Show will be held at 9 o’clock Saturday morning. A beef show will be held starting at 5 o’clock with beef to be in place by 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon. The Beef Pee Wee Show will be at 5:30.

A whole hog barbecue will round out the day for those attending and will be held from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

