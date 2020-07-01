Daviess County Junior Livestock Show at Dockery Park to begin July 9, 2020

The Daviess County Junior Livestock Show will be held in Gallatin next week. The show will be in Dockery Park on July 9th through 11th.

Livestock barn set up will start Monday evening at 5 o’clock.

The schedule for the Junior Livestock Show includes a swine show the evening of July 9th at 5 o’clock. July 10th includes a sheep show at 10 o’clock in the morning, goat show at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and a dog show at 6 o’clock in the evening. There will be a rabbit and poultry/waterfowl show the morning of July 11th at 9:30 and a beef show that evening at 5 o’clock.

Livestock barn clean up will begin the afternoon of July 12th at 1 o’clock.

Contact the Daviess County Extension Office for more information at 660-663-3232.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares