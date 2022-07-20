Daviess County I-35 ramps to close for resurfacing on July 21st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 intersections beginning Thursday, July 21.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.

The ramps are scheduled to close as follows:

July 21 – 23: On/off ramps at I-35 and U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

July 22, 23, 25: On/off ramps at I-35 and Route 6 (Exit 64), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

All ramps will not be closed at the same time. During the short-term closures, motorists should seek an alternate route.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.