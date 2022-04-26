Daviess County Health Department to offer sports and camp physicals

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will offer sports and camp physicals by appointment only.

The physicals will be held on May 26th, June 23rd, July 21st, and August 11th from 1 o’clock to 3:30 each day. Participants should be six to 18 years old, and a parent must be present.

The physicals will cost $15.00. Participants should bring their Medicaid or insurance card, shot records, and cash or check.

Call the Daviess County Health Department at 660-663-2414 to schedule an appointment.