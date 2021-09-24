Daviess County Health Department to offer flu shot clinics

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will offer flu shots for adults at drive-up clinics.

No appointment is necessary for the clinics in the parking lot of the health department in Gallatin on October 8th and 29th from 9 o’clock to 11:30 and 1 o’clock to 3:30. High-dose flu shots will be available.

Insurance accepted will include Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Aetna. Twenty dollars cash or check will also be accepted.

A clinic for children is to be announced later.

Contact the Daviess County Health Department for more information on the flu shot clinics on October 8th and 29th at 660-663-2414.

