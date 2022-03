Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will host a Mental Health Awareness Walk next week.

Participants will walk around Gallatin’s Square at the Daviess County Courthouse on April 8th from noon to 1 o’clock. Walkers will receive a free stress ball.

Contact the Daviess County Health Department for more information at 660-663-2414.

Related