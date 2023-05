Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a June Walking Challenge.

Participants will choose their own goal of 15 or 30 minutes of walking or 5,000 or 10,000 steps per day. They will then email their results on June 16th and July 1st to be entered for a chance to win prize drawings.

Anyone who would like to enroll in the June Walking Challenge should email [email protected].

Call the Daviess County Health Department for more information at 660-663-2414.

