Daviess County Health Department to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

The Daviess County Health Department of Gallatin will hold drive-up flu shot clinics for adults by appointment. Flu Shot Friday will be held on September 25th and October 2nd from 8 o’clock to 11:45 and 1 to 4 o’clock.

Insurance will be billed. Medicaid and Medicare will be accepted. Participants should bring their insurance cards or $25 cash or check.

A clinic for children is to be offered later.

Call the Daviess County Health Department to schedule an appointment for September 25th or October 2nd and complete paperwork over the phone at 663-2414.

