Daviess County Health Department to host Annual Mental Health Matters 5K

The Daviess County Health Department is set to host its Annual Mental Health Matters 5K next month. The event will take place at the Jamesport City Park on July 27 at 7:30 a.m. This free community event aims to raise awareness about mental health and encourage physical activity among residents.

Prizes will be awarded in six age categories, as well as for overall winners, providing an incentive for participants of all ages to join in the fun and competition. Those who register before July 15 will receive a complimentary t-shirt, although supplies will be limited after that date.

The health department is actively seeking sponsors for the event. A $100 sponsorship package includes the sponsor’s name and logo on the back of event t-shirts, along with advertising and verbal recognition during the event.

Registration for the 5K is available at this link or from a link on the Daviess County Health Department’s Facebook page or by calling 660-663-2414. Potential sponsors are also encouraged to contact the health department at the same number for more information.

