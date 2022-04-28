Daviess County Health Department to hold immunization clinics in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will hold children and adult immunization clinics in Jamesport. The clinics will be at the Jamesport Community Building on May 23rd, June 15th, August 17th, and September 12th, all from 1 p.m. to 3:30 in the afternoon.

The health department reports the clinics would be a good way to get a child’s vaccinations back on track. The office notes the pandemic has created a large number of unvaccinated children, and many are behind on their vaccination schedule.

Tdap and Hepatitis A vaccines will be available. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available upon request.

The clinics will be free to anyone who does not have insurance or is underinsured. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call the Daviess County Health Department at 660-663-2414 to schedule an appointment for a child and adult immunization clinic.