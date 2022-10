WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will offer flu shots at the Jamesport City Hall on October 20th. No appointment is necessary from 9 to 10 am.

Regular and high-dose flu vaccines will be available. COVID-19 bivalent vaccines will be available by request.

Insurances accepted will include Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, United Healthcare, Ambetter, and Medicare. Self-pay will be $20.00 cash or check for a regular flu vaccine and $60.00 cash or check for a high dose.