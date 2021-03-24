Daviess County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 25th by appointment. Anyone at least 65 years old, at high risk, or who works for critical infrastructure is eligible to receive a vaccine from 2 o’clock to 2:45.

Individuals do not have to live in Daviess County to participate in the clinic, but they must reside in Region H.

Call the Daviess County Health Department to schedule an appointment for March 25th’s vaccine clinic at 660-663-2414. A link to an online registration form can be found at this online link.

