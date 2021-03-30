Daviess County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Jamesport on April 1st.

Individuals who fall under Phases 1 or 2 and reside in Region H can receive a vaccine at the Spillman Event Center from 9 to 1 o’clock by appointment. Region H involves Northwest Missouri and the Green Hills counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Mercer, Grundy, and Livingston.

Register for the vaccine by going to Stronger Together Website, clicking on a link on the Daviess County Health Department’s Facebook page, or calling 877-435-8411.

Daviess County residents needing help or who have questions about April 1st’s clinic can call the Daviess County Health Department at 663-2414.

You may click or tap on the chart below to open it in a new browser window for easier readability.

