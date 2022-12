Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will hold an adult vaccination clinic next week.

Tetanus, flu, hepatitis, and COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Jamesport Fire Station on December 15th from 1 to 3 pm.

Walk-ins are welcome, no appointments are necessary.

Contact the Daviess County Health Department for more information at 660-663-2414.

