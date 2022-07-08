Daviess County Health Department to hold 5K run

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a 5K to bring awareness to the stigma of a mental health crisis.

The Mental Health Matters 5K will start at the Jamesport City Park July 30th at 7:30 in the morning. It will also end at the park.

Group, personal, and business participation is welcome. Registered participants will receive a free t-shirt.

First through third place awards will be given in each of five age groups. There will also be a prize for overall best time.

Registration is free. Call the health department at 660-663-2414 to register, or register at the Jamesport City Park July 30th beginning at 6 o’clock in the morning.