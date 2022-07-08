Daviess County Health Department to hold 5K run

Local News July 8, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Runners in a race
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a 5K to bring awareness to the stigma of a mental health crisis.

The Mental Health Matters 5K will start at the Jamesport City Park July 30th at 7:30 in the morning. It will also end at the park.

Group, personal, and business participation is welcome. Registered participants will receive a free t-shirt.

First through third place awards will be given in each of five age groups. There will also be a prize for overall best time.

Registration is free. Call the health department at 660-663-2414 to register, or register at the Jamesport City Park July 30th beginning at 6 o’clock in the morning.

Post Views: 14
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.