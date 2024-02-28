Daviess County Health Department to celebrate Public Health Week April 1 through 5

Community Health Fair
The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will celebrate National Public Health Week with its annual health fair from April 1 through April 5.

No physician’s order is required for free lab work from April 1 through April 3, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., by appointment only. Tests to be offered include CBC, CMP, A1C, TSH, a lipid panel, and PSA for men.

The free service is for Daviess County residents only. Out-of-county residents may pay a discounted rate of $60 or $65 for the same labs.

Patients must fast and have nothing to eat or drink after midnight, except for water and black coffee.

The Daviess County Health Department will also host a health gauge stroke detection screening on April 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by appointment only. The screening includes carotid artery, peripheral arterial, abdominal aortic aneurysm, and aggregate reporting.

There is a discounted rate of $25 for Daviess County residents. The full price of $125 applies to other residents.

Call the health department at 660-663-2414 to schedule an appointment for the lab testing from April 1 through April 3 or the stroke detection screening on April 4.

