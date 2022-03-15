Daviess County Health Department to celebrate National Public Health Week with a health fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will celebrate National Public Health Week April 4th through 10th with a health fair.

Free labs will be offered by appointment to Daviess County residents on April 4th and 5th from 7 o’clock to 11:45 each morning.

Labs are to include CBC, CMP, A1C, TSH, lipid panel, and PSA. No doctor’s order is needed, and participants must be at least 18 years old. Participants must fast and not eat or drink anything after midnight.

The Daviess County Health Department is planning other events for National Public Health Week.

Call the health department at 660-663-2414 to schedule an appointment for the free labs on April 4th and 5th.

Related