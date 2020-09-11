Daviess County Health Department reports first COVID-19 related death

The Daviess County Health Department reports the county’s first death related to COVID-19. The resident was a 93-year-old man who tested positive Wednesday, September 9th.

Close contacts have been notified. Anyone who thinks he or she was around the person is asked to stop traveling. Anyone who the health department has tried to contact is asked to call back at 660-663-2414.

The Daviess County Health Department reported Thursday, September 10th that there were 56 total cases of COVID-19. Thirty-six were current, and 20 had recovered.

