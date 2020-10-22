Daviess County Health Department reports death related to COVID-19 bringing total to four

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department reports an additional death related to COVID-19 since Thursday, October 15th, bringing the total number of deaths to four for the county.

Nineteen COVID-19 cases have been added, which brings that total to 230. The number of active cases has gone down by 17 to 112. One hundred fourteen individuals have recovered.

The Daviess County Health Department notes it is doing its best to contact close contacts. However, residents are asked to contact the health department if they have been contacted by someone who says he or she tested positive for COVID-19, and the residents were in close contact with the person. The Daviess County Health Department’s phone number is 663-2414.

The Livingston County Health Center reports three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, October 22nd, bringing the cumulative total to 419. Thirty-two of the cases are active, with nine at facilities and 23 in the community. Hospitalizations increased by one to 12. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

