Daviess County Health Department reports active COVID-19 cases trending down

The Daviess County Health Department reports active COVID-19 cases are trending downward.

Active cases have dropped by 51 from February 1st to 44. In an effort to keep active cases trending down, the health department asks residents to continue to social distance, wear masks, and stay at home when they are sick.

Total cases went up by 26 to 664. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

The Daviess County Health Department notes it is administering COVID-19 vaccine to county residents who are at least 65 years old and those with medical conditions. It is taking names for persons who fall under one of those categories.

Contact the office to be added to the list at 660-663-2414. Someone will reach out to those on the list to schedule appointments when more vaccine is received.

