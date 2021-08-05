Daviess County Health Department reports 25 new cases of COVID-19; Sullivan County 9 new cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Twenty-five COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since July 28th. The health department reports 805 total cases, and 25 are active. Of the active cases, 13 involve residents at least 60 years old, six involve those 40 to 59, five involve those 20 to 39, and one involves a resident 19 or younger.

Seven fully vaccinated Daviess County residents have COVID-19. The health department notes those cases have mild symptoms.

There are four current COVID-19-related hospitalizations, and they involve unvaccinated residents. Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Daviess County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms nine more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,012. Fifty-one cases are active. There have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported.

Thirty point eight percent of Sullivan County residents are fully vaccinated.

