Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin to offer sports and camp physicals

Local News May 11, 2023 KTTN News
The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will offer sports and camp physicals starting next month.

Physicals will be offered for individuals six to 18 years old on June 12th, July 17th and 20th, and August 3rd. Appointments can be scheduled from 1  to 3:30 pm each of those days. Parents must be present.

The physicals will cost $15 and participants are asked to bring their shot records. They should also bring their Medicaid insurance card or cash or check.

Contact the Daviess County Health Department to schedule sports or camp physicals at 660-663-2414.

