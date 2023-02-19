Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin to hold events for breastfeeding and expectant mothers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will hold events for breastfeeding and expecting mothers on February 22nd.

A breastfeeding peer group will meet that morning from 9 to 10 o’clock. The health department invites women to The Mom Squad who have been breastfeeding for any amount of time.

Refreshments will be provided. There will be a door prize.

A prenatal class for expecting mothers will be held on February 22nd from 10:30 to 11:30. Mothers who are expecting babies in February, March, April, or May are invited to A Mothers Love.

The class will provide information on breastfeeding. Attendees can ask questions and voice concerns they have.

Refreshments will be provided. There will be a name-drawing prize giveaway.

Related