Daviess County Health Department announces drive-through flu shot clinics in Gallatin

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department has announced that it will be hosting two drive-through flu shot clinics in Gallatin next month. The clinics are scheduled for October 6 and October 13 and will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents interested in receiving a flu shot are encouraged to call the health department to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 660-663-2414.

The drive-through clinics aim to make flu vaccinations more accessible to the community, especially as flu season approaches. The health department is urging residents to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and their families from the seasonal flu.

The Daviess County Health Department is committed to promoting public health and ensuring the well-being of the community. These drive-through clinics are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to provide convenient and efficient healthcare services to the residents of Gallatin and surrounding areas.

Related