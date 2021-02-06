Daviess County Health Department administers 480 doses of COVID vaccine; Sullivan County 100 doses

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department administered 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents at the North Central Rural Electric Coop in Milan on February 5th. The residents vaccinated were previously registered and met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 descriptions.

The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose after 28 days of initial vaccination. Arrangements have been scheduled.

Precautionary measures and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines were followed during the clinic.

The health department reports it requested 100 doses of the vaccine, and the request was approved and shipped Tuesday. Other approvals and shipments of vaccine and clinic details will be announced on the Sullivan County Health Department’s website and Facebook page.

The Daviess County Health Department provided 480 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during its second clinic on February 5th. Vaccinations were given to high-risk Daviess County residents and local health care workers.

February 5th’s clinic included 30 second doses.

The Daviess County Health Department reports it will reopen its waiting list on February 8th and begin a reordering process.

Related