Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Daviess County Farm Bureau Insurance will hold a “Meet and Greet” for candidates in October.

Four candidates for the November election will be at the Daviess County Country Club of Gallatin on October 13th at 6 pm.

Those to be in attendance are State Representative candidates Mazzie Boyd and Lois Pontius as well as State Senate candidates Rusty Black and Michael Baumli.