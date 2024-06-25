Daviess County Farm Bureau annual meeting set for August

Share To Your Social Network

Daviess County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting in August. County board members will be voted on at the event in the Winston School gym on August 1 at 6 p.m.

Resolutions for 2025 will be discussed. The Servants of the Most High will provide entertainment.

Winston FFA students will cater a meal. The meal will include pork loin, chicken breast, green beans, cheese potatoes, salad, dinner rolls, dessert, and drinks.

RSVP by July 19 for the August 1 annual meeting by calling the Daviess County Farm Bureau Office at 660-663-2700.

