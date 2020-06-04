Daviess County confirms two new cases of COVID-19

The Daviess County Health Department confirms two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. That brings the total number of cases in Daviess County to six. Three of those cases are reported as current, and three are recovered.

The new cases and their contacts have been notified. Anyone who has not been notified is not a contact to either of the new cases. The new Daviess County cases and contacts are following public health officials and staying home until released by medical personnel to resume regular activities.

