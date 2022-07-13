Daviess County authorities arrest Pattonsburg man for theft and Gallatin man on burglary allegations

Authorities in Daviess County report the arrest of a Pattonsburg man in connection with the alleged thefts of a 2002 Kawasaki Dirt Bike and a 2005 Honda four-wheeler from locations in Coffey and Pattonsburg.

Twenty-four-year-old Tanner Jones is charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, valued at $750 or more and one count of resisting arrest for a felony.

A probable cause statement from Daviess County Deputy Loreanna Parker said the theft also included an Echo weed eater and gas can at the Pattonsburg location. Jones appeared in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court on Monday where Judge Daren Adkins denied bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for July 19th.

The statement noted when law enforcement arrived Saturday at Jones’s residence, he allegedly fled on foot, leading to a manhunt for approximately four hours by officers from Daviess County and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jones eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

A Gallatin man, 24-year-old Jesse Dwight Phipps, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree burglary and felony stealing of property with a value over $750 for a June 5th incident near Gallatin.

A probable cause statement from Deputy Dalton Youtsey that Phipps unlawfully entered a camper with an alleged intent to steal. The theft included a TV, other electronic devices, and household items.

Phipps was arrested Saturday, made an initial appearance in court Monday and his cases are continued until August 16th. The court released Phipps on a personal recognizance bond.