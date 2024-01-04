Daviess County accident injures Jamesport woman

An accident involving a truck and horse-drawn buggy on Wednesday afternoon (3:20 PM) has resulted in injuries to two people. The accident on Highway 190 occurred seven miles south of Jamesport.

The Highway Patrol confirmed serious injuries to a passenger in the buggy, 84-year old Naomi Detweiler of Jamesport. She was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of the buggy, 84-year old Eli Detweiler of Jamesport, was not injured. The Patrol described minor injuries to the truck driver, 22-year old Ethan Brown of Hale. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

The eastbound truck crested a hill and hit the buggy, with the impact sending the buggy off the east side of the road, where it overturned. The buggy was demolished with the truck taking minor damage. The Detweiler’s were exempt from seat belt use. Brown was using a seat belt.