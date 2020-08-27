Daviess, Caldwell and Livingston counties report new cases of COVID-19

The Daviess County Health Department reports a total of 24 cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of three. Eight of the cases are current, and 16 have recovered. The Daviess County Health Department notes all involved persons and contacts have been notified. The cases are following current guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Missouri Department of Health for isolation and prevention of spreading COVID-19.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports a total of 52 cases of COVID-19, which is up by one. Forty-two of the cases have been confirmed, and 10 are probable. Four are active, and 47 have recovered. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Caldwell County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received notification of another positive case of COVID-19. That brings the cumulative total to 71, which includes two Chillicothe Correctional Center inmates. Three of the cases are active, and 68 have been removed from isolation. One COVID-19-related death has been reported in Livingston County.

