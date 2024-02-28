Daviess and Livingston counties announce August primary candidates

Share To Your Social Network

The Daviess County Clerk’s Office has announced the candidate filings for the county’s August 6 primary election.

As of Wednesday morning, February 28, candidates include incumbent Lacey Corwin of Gallatin and Emily Cornett Smith of Gallatin for Collector-Treasurer, and incumbent Larry Adams Jr. of Jamesport and Jason Melton of Kidder for Sheriff. Other filings feature incumbents Aaron Piburn of Winston for Assessor, David Cox of Jamesport for District One Commissioner, Wayne Uthe of Altamont for District Two Commissioner, and Jason Smith of Gallatin for Coroner.

All Daviess County candidates have filed as Republicans.

Additionally, on February 28, another candidate filed for Livingston County Coroner for the August 6 primary election. Megan Joan Hall of Chillicothe has filed as a Republican.

Nathan Zabka of Chillicothe filed for Coroner on February 27 as a Republican.

Other Livingston County candidate filings include Bryce Anderson of Ludlow and William Ropp of Chillicothe for West District Commissioner, Dennis Lloyd Hicks of Wheeling for East District Commissioner, Dustin Tyler Woelfle of Chillicothe for Sheriff, incumbent Diana Havens of Chillicothe for Collector-Treasurer, William Thieme of Chillicothe for Assessor, and incumbent Geraldine Curtis of Chillicothe for Public Administrator. These candidates have also filed as Republicans.

