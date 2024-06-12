Share To Your Social Network

David Wayne Millard, age 57, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at his residence.

David was born to Claude Millard and Sue Liberty on October 30, 1966, in Kansas City, Missouri. David was a truck driver, having worked for several companies, including Waller Trucking and the former Celadon Trucking Company. Additionally, he served as an Engine Driver and Safety Officer for the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department for 12 years.

David is survived by his wife, Carol Millard of the home; daughters, Cierra (Cameron) Yeomans of Hale, Missouri, Savannaha Smith (Jordan Stewart) of Hale, Missouri, Cassie Koch of Kansas City, Missouri, LeeAnn Millard of Kearney, Missouri, and Christina Reading of Wheatland, Missouri. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Lane Smith, Jason Yeomans, and Taylen Yeomans; his mother, Sue Liberty of Kearney, Missouri; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Millard; son, Dylan Smith; and brother, Michael Millard.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to David’s memorial fund, care of Cierra and Cameron Yeomans, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri.

