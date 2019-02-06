David Smith appointed as Daviess County Coroner

Governor Mike Parson announced an appointment for Daviess County Coroner on Wednesday.

Daviess County Ambulance Director David Jason Smith of Gallatin was appointed for the position of coroner. He has served as the ambulance director since 1998 and as the Deputy Coroner since 2000. Smith has also served as a volunteer firefighter since 200 and a PRN flight paramedic.

Smith completed his paramedic training and certification at Hannibal LaGrange College receiving his Missouri Paramedic License in 1997 and is a certified rescue scuba diver for the Gallatin Fire Protection Dive Team.