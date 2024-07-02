Share To Your Social Network

David Ray Hostetler – age 45 of Jamesport, MO passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home in Jamesport.

David was born on September 9, 1978, the son of Joe M. and Donna Lynne (Scheef) Hostetler in Phoenix, AZ. David grew up in Jamesport. At an early age, David mowed yards and worked in his cousin’s restaurant. He was a hard worker, working as a farmhand, construction laborer, and in butcher shops. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to country music, and riding four-wheelers. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father, Joe M. Hostetler. He is survived by his mother, Donna Hostetler of Maryville; siblings, Rachel Barnett of Maryville, MO; Neil Hostetler of Jamesport, MO, and Roxanne Reed (Jesse) of Maryville, MO; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with final expenses in care of his sister, Roxanne Reed. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, August 1st, 2024, at the Spillman Center in Jamesport. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport. (660) 684-6133.

