Share To Your Social Network

David Purvis, 69, of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2024, at his home.

David was born May 11, 1955, the son of Ray and Neva (Gilpatrick) Purvis at the Reid Clinic in Bethany, Missouri.

David graduated from South Harrison High School in 1973 and then began working at CTL Farm Service. In 1990, he became co-owner and worked there until 2015. He did crane work, spraying, and helping with harvest and anything that needed to be done at the elevator. He also acquired a pilot license to fly his own airplane.

On July 26, 1975, he married Mary Hancock. They lived in the Bethany area all their lives. She survives him of the home.

He was a member of the Bethany Assembly of God Church all his married life and was also a board member all that time. He enjoyed playing his guitar, singing, hunting, flying his airplane, and working on various things around his home.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Neva; father- and mother-in-law, Garland and Alice Hancock; sisters-in-law, Ruby Purvis and Anna Purvis; brothers-in-law, Clifford Hancock and Harold House; nephews, Jason Cox and Junior House; and great-nephew, Jase Bextermueller.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Mary, are his brothers, Harvey Purvis of Gallatin, Missouri, and Samuel (Debbie) Purvis of Gladstone, Missouri; sisters, Mary (Larrie) Cox-Terry and Brenda (Glenn Dale) Cox, both of Bethany, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Dianna Leonard and Lois (Kenneth) Vandiver, both of Bethany, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Bethany Assembly of God Church, Bethany, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Assembly of God Church, Harrison County Hospice, and/or National Elk Foundation in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Post Views: 1

Related