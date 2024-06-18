David Gillespie retires, ending 40-year fire and EMS career

Share To Your Social Network

Paramedic David “Chisel” Gillespie observed his final shift on June 18, marking the end of a distinguished 40-year career in Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Gillespie, a native of the Galt/Laredo area, has been a vital part of various agencies across North Central Missouri and has spent the last six years as a full-time paramedic with Grundy County EMS.

Gillespie’s career has encompassed all aspects of fire and EMS, with a significant focus on education. He has played a crucial role in training, teaching, and mentoring many of the firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics currently serving the region. His dedication to education has ensured that his influence will be felt in the community for years to come.

Grundy County EMS expressed their heartfelt gratitude for Gillespie’s service, highlighting his impact on the community and the next generation of emergency responders. Although his presence will be missed on shifts, his legacy continues through the many professionals he has trained and mentored.

