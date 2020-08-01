David Deming formally charged in Daviess County with multiple offenses

A Spickard man arrested by the Highway Patrol the morning of Friday, July 31st faces charges in Daviess County.

Online court information shows 29 year old David Deming has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and fugitive from out of state. The Patrol reported he had multiple Randolph County, Nebraska warrants.

He has been charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior drug offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense. He also faces infractions of displayed or possessed motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person and driver or front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.

Bond was denied for Deming. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

