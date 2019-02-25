Dates in March announced for assistance to Veterans

Dates in March have been announced for assistance to Veterans at Trenton.

On Friday, March 8th, a Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 from 8 to 2 o’clock to help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Those attending are asked to take a copy of form DD 214, and all VA paperwork.

Also Friday, March 8th, the Vet Center Counselor from Kansas City will be at the Trenton VFW Post 919 from 8 to 1 o’clock. The counselor helps persons with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and readjustment counseling. Discharged, and active military are welcome.

On Monday, March 11th, The veterans service office reports Hy-Vee will be providing a free breakfast for Veterans. A Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton Hy-Vee from 7 to 1 o’clock that day to assist with VA paperwork and answer questions.

Veterans in need of transportation with the VA shuttle van are to call the Veterans Service officer, Wayne Kleinschmidt, at 660-359-2078. The shuttle primarily goes to the Kansas City VA every Wednesday. Unless authorized by proper authority, persons who need a ride will have to provide their name, last four digits of the social security number, date of travel, where you want to go, and how many people will ride.