Dates announced for Veterans Service Officer events in Trenton

Four dates in April have been announced for the Veterans Service Officer to be available at VFW Post 919 in Trenton.

Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt can meet with veterans on April 1st, 4th, 8th, and 15th, with

Each opportunity is from 9 am until 2 pm.

The officer can help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Those attending are to take a copy of the DD 214 and all VA paperwork.

A counselor is also available on an as-needed basis. Doctor John Hudson can help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and counseling to re-adjust to their home community.

There’s also a need for a driver for the VA shuttle which leaves Trenton on Wednesdays to take patients to the VA hospital and clinics in Kansas City.

