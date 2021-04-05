Date and time announced for ceremony to re-name THS tennis courts

Reddit Share Pin Share 20 Shares

The date and time have been announced for a ceremony to re-name the Trenton High School tennis courts. The tennis courts were built in 1973 and will officially have a name next month.

The event on May 1st at 1 o’clock will make the official designation of the Carl Carpenter and Mike Bosley tennis courts. A social hour begins at 12 noon on Saturday to allow time for visiting with Carl and Mike. The tennis courts will be open for hitting and play before and after the dedication ceremony.

The rectangle stone monument with a bronze plaque has largely been paid for from prior contributions. Anyone wishing to donate to the project and help finance future upkeep of the courts can send their checks to the Foundation Trust of THS at Post Office Box 185 in Trenton. Put “tennis fund” on the memo line. Donations to the non-profit foundation are tax-deductible.

Organizers report with the addition of enclosed walkways within the high school campus, tennis courts are best accessed from the R-9 district office parking lot which is directly west and across Normal street.

Carl Carpenter coached the girl’s tennis teams from 1973 to 1977 and the boy’s team from 1972 to 1974. Mike Bosley coached girl tennis from 1980 to 2008 and the boy’s team from 1975 to 2009. The four courts also have been used for countless summer lessons, city tournaments, high school matches, public play, and alumni weekend round-robin competitions.

